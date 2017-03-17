Information boss lauds Governor Udom Emmanuel on Leadership Awards

Your sterling qualities, outstanding performance and remarkable strides in implementing sustainable development initiatives in Akwa lbom State despite the challenges of dwindling resources, have evidently not gone without notice.
Your recognition as the 2016 Leadership Newspaper Governor of the year serves to buttress this point.
Congratulations Sir on this monumental achievement which is not only a well-deserved recognition but another deserving feather in your cap of achievements. May God continue to guide and direct you in your determined quest
to make Akwa lbom State an investment and tourist destination of choice through your sustainable developmental
programmes
Please accept my sincere best wishes from all of us at the Akwa lbom State Ministry of Information and Strategy.
Charles Udoh
Hon. Commissioner
