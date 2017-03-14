 Inflation falls for the first time in 15 months | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 14 March 2017

Inflation falls for the first time in 15 months

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the inflation rate dropped from 18.72 percent in January 2017, to 17.78 percent in February 2017. This is the first in 15 moths that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) will fall which shows a recovery in the Nigerian Economy...
4 comments:

uniquechic said...

it will get better with prayer and perseverance..

14 March 2017 at 11:14
Treasure Akara said...

January - February 2017? Isn't it obvious it's Buhari that is killing our country? The only time he's away inflation dropped. Please if we have to beg him, let us beg him, he should leave our country alone na. Okay, he shouldn't die again, but he should just pack and relocate to UK till 2019. I beg, I beg, I begoooo!
(in warri accent) Buhari wetin we do u

14 March 2017 at 11:23
Anonymous said...

Its well...

14 March 2017 at 11:26
Anonymous said...

Thank God

14 March 2017 at 11:27

