Infinix continues to win hearts with ‘Love in Action’ promotion; See pictures from Valentine’s Edition

Infinix customers got instant free gifts from Camera lens to phone stands, phone covers, selfie sticks when they bought Infinix HOT S, HOT 4, NOTE 3 & ZERO 4 at any partner store in Nigeria.
Fans on social media were not left out as they participated in the Love in action competition to win ‘Love gift bag’ packed with special gifts from Infinix.
See pictures of some of the Love in Action Valentine’s Edition winners
Customers can continue still Join in on the Infinix Love in Action promotion when you buy any of the Top 4 selling Infinix smartphones (HOT S, HOT 4, NOTE 3, ZERO 4) you win instant gifts at any partner store in Nigeria. Fans can still join the conversation on social media using #Infinixloveinaction
