Friday, 10 March 2017

Infinix continues to win hearts with ‘Love in Action’ promotion; See pictures from Valentine’s Edition

Infinix mobility continues to give customers the best experience and the month of February was memorable. Infinix started a 1month promotion themed ‘Love in Action’ sharing the love with amazing gifts to customers and fans.

Infinix customers got instant free gifts from Camera lens to phone stands, phone covers, selfie sticks when they bought Infinix HOT S, HOT 4, NOTE 3 & ZERO 4 at any partner store in Nigeria.
Fans on social media were not left out as they participated in the Love in action competition to win ‘Love gift bag’ packed with special gifts from Infinix.

See pictures of some of the Love in Action Valentine’s Edition winners


ChinnyeluObiora with the customized Infinix love Gift bag

Uzochi Levi winner from #Infinixdubaitrip

OrekoyaBabatunde Samuel winner from #SpottedNote3

NwankwoChinaenye winner from #Infinixfridaygiveaway

Customers can continue still Join in on the Infinix Love in Action promotion when you buy any of the Top 4 selling Infinix smartphones (HOT S, HOT 4, NOTE 3, ZERO 4) you win instant gifts at any partner store in Nigeria. Fans can still join the conversation on social media using #Infinixloveinaction
3/10/2017 01:17:00 pm

