Incredible offer at The Cromwell Courtyard Hotel, an exquisite 4-star boutique hotel at the heart of Ikeja

The Cromwell Courtyard not only offers glamorous designer rooms, stunning restaurants, wine & cocktail bar and a spectacular location, but also an outdoor swimming pool and mini gym. Relax by the poolside on our sun loungers while enjoying a martini or dine at our poolside terrace. If you need to soothe away any aches and pains or just simply relax, we recommend that you visit our sauna. Our mini gym is open from 6am – 10pm and offers a treadmill, free weights and cross trainer. Our services at the Hotel also include unlimited complimentary Wi-Fi, complimentary porterage service, valet services, off-street car parking, dedicated concierge service, guest computer, laundry services and full property wide air-conditioning.
We are currently offering Discount on all rooms and meeting rooms:
Room Rates:
- Standard: 35,000 now 28000
- Classic: 40,000 now 35,000
- Deluxe: 45,000 now 40,000
- Executive Deluxe: 55,000 now 45,000
- Executive Suite: 90,000 now 67,500
Meeting Room Rates
- Owen Board Room: 150,000 now 112,000
- Windsor Banquet Hall: 300,000 now 250,000
- Red Rock (Smoke Room): 50,000 now 37,500
- Little Duchess: 50,000 now 37,500
https://www.dropbox.com/sc/gdgny7klk8nf5m6/AAAuzFt1mMUnuTpMV8Kr4Ct6a?oref=e
Address:29, SoboArobiodu Street, G.R.A. Ikeja, Lagos
+234 1 293 0826, +234 702 601 0994
info@thecromwellcourtyardhotel.com
www.thecromwellcourtyardhotel.com
https://www.facebook.com/thecromwellcourtyardhotel
Hotline: +234 814 616 6222
1 comment:
Recession don reach their end?
Post a Comment