In case you missed it, watch the first episode of our crime show, 'Crime Story with Nonso'
This is unbelievable and heartbreaking story of the brutal murder of a woman and her 9, 5, and 4 year old grandchildren in an uncompleted church building at Agbowa in Ikorodu, Lagos. Another family home was attacked same area, same night, with same murder weapon where a man and his two children were killed. Watch the video...
wow superb series thanks for the sharing
Okay
Merited happiness
