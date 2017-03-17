Imprisoned Ethiopian man deported after mutilating his 2-year-old daughter’s genitalia with scissors

Adem committed the grisly act at his family's Atlanta apartment in 2001 and was subsequently slammed with aggravated battery and cruelty to children charges in the first degree. Speaking after his deportation, Sean Gallagher, a director with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, stressed the seriousness of Adem's actions.
'A young girl's life has been forever scarred by this horrible crime,' Gallagher said in a statement. 'The elimination of female genital mutilation/cutting has broad implications for the health and human rights of women and girls, as well as societies at large.'Adem's case led to the implementation of a new Georgia law banning the procedure, which was already illegal under federal statutes.
