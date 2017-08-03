"I’m sorry I violated a woman" SA Rapper, Okmalumkoolkat apologize for sexually assaulting a woman in Australia

In 2016, while in Australia, a drunk Okmalumkoolkat barged into the room of another artist and began to sexually assault her.
The artiste woke up and found him caressing and kissing her, telling her “don’t make any noise.” She later kicked him out of her room and also called the police. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 6 months in prison.
Okmalumkoolkat who has never publicly apologised for the crime before was prompted to do so after fellow rapper, AKA was called out for collaborating with him in his new single. Read his apology below (read from bottom up)
