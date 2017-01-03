- She must have some ambition. Whatever it is that you choose to do, be ambitious in that. Have something that you are going after. I don't want a stay at home woman. A woman that has nothing going on. Whatever it is. You don't need to be a billionaire, you don't need to be making a lot of money, just have something you are working on.
- A love for family and a love for God are very important to me because I am a very family oriented guy. I'm very into my family time and I want a woman who's about that as well.
- Friendly... because I have friends from all walks of life. I don't only relate with one sort of person. So I don't want somebody who is only comfortable in ratchet places or boujee (high class) places. You have to be able to cross the divide.
- I like to cook, so my wife doesn't really need to know how to cook. I'm cool with that. It is more important to me that you are skilled in the other room (laughs) than in the kitchen.
- Personal development. Education might not be necessary but personal development is. You never stop learning even if it is not in a classroom. So have that drive to develop yourself.
Wednesday, 1 March 2017
I'll rather have a wife that is skilled in the 'other room' than one that knows how to cook - BankyW
3/01/2017
