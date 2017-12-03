 Ignorant tweet of the day! | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 12 March 2017

Ignorant tweet of the day!

Some people sef!
Posted by at 3/12/2017 05:32:00 pm

15 comments:

Saphire Muna said...

Mtchewwwe.... Next pls

12 March 2017 at 17:35
Onyia Ifeoma said...

So so Ignorant!!

12 March 2017 at 17:37
Anonymous said...

No chill @to for this dude

12 March 2017 at 17:44
Daniel Pam said...

Do not mind this schmuck!...

Long live the Queen...
(linda Ikeji)...

12 March 2017 at 17:44
Ladi Michael said...

Stupidity of the highest order! Ewu.

12 March 2017 at 17:47
Anonymous said...

lol his saying the truth even though some truth hurt but that's the truth, the way some girls celebrate bithdays when there mates are celebrating wedding anniversary, child dedication, baby shower and all mks me wonder if they are ok, some even hv pre birthday celebration or pics lol

12 March 2017 at 17:50
Anonymous said...

lol his saying the truth even though some truth hurt but that's the truth, the way some girls celebrate bithdays when there mates are celebrating wedding anniversary, child dedication, baby shower and all mks me wonder if they are ok, some even hv pre birthday celebration or pics lol

12 March 2017 at 17:50
Anonymous said...

lol his saying the truth even though some truth hurt but that's the truth, the way some girls celebrate bithdays when there mates are celebrating wedding anniversary, child dedication, baby shower and all mks me wonder if they are ok, some even hv pre birthday celebration or pics lol

12 March 2017 at 17:50
Abux said...

The way he spelt his name is even an insult.

12 March 2017 at 17:50
Anonymous said...

Linda the guy is saying the truth even though it hurt cause it effects you but the truth is the truth no man will want his 25 to 28yrs old daughter lavishing on birthdaysome shamelessly instead of wedding or academic excellence .

12 March 2017 at 17:52
Anonymous said...

Linda the guy is saying the truth even though it hurt cause it effects you but the truth is the truth no man will want his 25 to 28yrs old daughter lavishing on birthdaysome shamelessly instead of wedding or academic excellence .

12 March 2017 at 17:52
kayode odusanya said...

Some people wake uo every morning and think of what to say that day that would get them noticed online. Attention junkie people.


List of Rumored Gay Rappers

12 March 2017 at 17:57
Jennifer Lawrence said...

Mumu Solomon

12 March 2017 at 18:03
Anonymous said...

He's an embarrassment to this Generation ....
Not to derail this thread guys ....but Posterity won't judge me well if I fail to intimate you on this Low-risk scheme.

Use a thousand naira to Speed-Start a Chain Reaction.
(Got paid my initial capital with profit in Stage 1)


http://bit.ly/2nnHcLg

12 March 2017 at 18:09
Prophet Peter Olu Oduwaye said...

Really an ignorant tweet...

12 March 2017 at 18:13

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts