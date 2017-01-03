Igbo leaders are political slaves, an Igbo man can never be President in Nigeria- MASSOB leaders say

Leaders of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, say no Igbo man or woman can ever be president in Nigeria as most of the Igbo leaders have become political slaves in the country. According to the statement signed by one Uchenna Madu which was released yesterday, the group said the structuring of Nigeria has almost turned Ndigbo to become a minority group in Nigeria. Read the statement after the cut.
“The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has declared that onye Igbo may not be president of Nigeria again because Igbo leaders are political slaves in Nigeria. Even 2019 and 2023 will come and go, Igbo man will not be president of Nigeria. We insist on Biafra actualization and restoration through non violence, not Igbo presidency. The way Nigeria is structured politically, it will be very hard for Igbo man to be president of Nigeria.
The structuring almost reduced Ndigbo to a minority tribe in Nigeria but history has always proved that Ndigbo are the largest ethnic nationality in Nigeria. Even though five states were accorded to Ndigbo in Nigeria, we are the largest ethnic group in every state after the indigenes of that state. In all the nations of the world, Ndigbo are also the largest Nigerian ethnic nationality, even during the yuletide, all the states in Nigeria became temporal deserts and inhabitable because Ndigbo, that make every state thick, have returned to their native hometowns. Even with our population and handshake with some geopolitical zones, it will be hard for onye Igbo to be Nigerian president because there is a grand consensus plot against Ndigbo in Nigeria. The only factor that will force Nigeria to cede the Nigerian presidency to Ndigbo is the total support of Biafra actualization struggle because that’s the only working panacea that attract regional interest to the presidency”.
And when we get MASSOB trust other eastern states to breakaway too.
My small Community have over 4 autonomous communities.
We should demand accountability from the people we elected, Igbo presidency is good, but I don't get how it automatically translates to food on the table of every Igbo man.
When all the igbo leaders care about is the money.. smh
Igbo should go and unite first..we re our on racist..
Enter your comment... You are 100% on point. Igbo leaders are outcasts. Sold their birth rights because of money and the igbo youth are not helping matters. Always acting gullible and brainwashed.
Hmmmm! This is not good! At all!
Lol. nawa o. Wetin we do u
I laughed after reading this, not because there is no atom of truth in their statement but because they also forget a very fundamental aspect. Has the Igbo community/leaders at any point in Nigeria history apart from the Ikemba himself late Odumegwu Ojukwu shown any form of UNITY amongst the igbos? when igbos are not united among themselves what do u expect to happen? Has the Igbo community/leaders brought forward ONE name and personality to contest for any elections that has held in Nigeria and actually rallied around that ONE name? Rather what we see is 3 to 4 igbo men coming out and contesting for the same position. Please MASSOB the biggest issue u guys have is unity, perhaps u could ask the northerners a thing or two about unity. then and only then will the igbos be taken serious in the political climes in Nigeria
I'm not for a breakaway state but things can't continue like this. Restructuring is the way forward.
Funny enough even when they give you guys ur own country you will still not have leadership.
