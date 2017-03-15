 If you 'lost' your husband, you might want to check out this church banner spotted in Port Harcourt | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 15 March 2017

If you 'lost' your husband, you might want to check out this church banner spotted in Port Harcourt

The church banner was spotted at Barracks gate (Bori Camp) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.
livingstone chibuike said...

may God help our churches

15 March 2017 at 14:58
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Hehehehe "The God 1st Gospel church"
Religion and what it has done to Nigerians.
I'm sure the pastor has members he's stealing dry.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

15 March 2017 at 15:01

