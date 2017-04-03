 "If this love piss you off, you lack the true and real meaning of love"-Bisi Alimi shares photo with his husband, Anthony | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 4 March 2017

"If this love piss you off, you lack the true and real meaning of love"-Bisi Alimi shares photo with his husband, Anthony

Nigerian gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi shared this photo with his Australian husband, Anthony, on IG today with the caption "If this love piss you off, you lack the true and real meaning of love.#loveislove #intergaycial #interracial #interracialgays"
Posted by at 3/04/2017 04:17:00 pm

8 comments:

Monemi said...

really pissed. abomination

4 March 2017 at 16:25
ANYA IKENGA said...

This sisi Bisi became an idiot b4 she was born. Right from her mothers womb.

4 March 2017 at 16:25
michael adeola said...

Nonsense!!!

4 March 2017 at 16:26
michael adeola said...

Nonsense!!!

4 March 2017 at 16:27
Biggy marine said...

Ewu Yoruba

4 March 2017 at 16:27
Biggy marine said...

My guy dis is not our culture, you no dat very well

4 March 2017 at 16:28
okereke daniel said...

u being someone's bitch is wat u call love, you have indeed lost your dignity , how will you guys eva b happy? no offsprings, no sex,
Tchewwww it's so disgusting

4 March 2017 at 16:29
Intelligentsia princess said...

Look at his ugly face like ifokere ijebu... Yeye dey smell.

4 March 2017 at 16:31

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts