If Magu is rejected because of DSS allegations, then Saraki should not be senate president- Sen Ali Ndume says

Speaking on Channels TV today, Ndume said there is no justification for Magu's rejection by his colleagues. According to Ndume, himself, his colleagues and the senate president have been alleged to have committed different types of crime but yet they still remain in office. He argued that until such allegations are proven beyond doubts, Magu's rejection by the senate is faulty.
“We have all been accused, I have been accused of sponsoring Boko Haram, the senate president is still going court, same as other members who have cases in court, yet they occupy seats in the senate. So, if you say because of the allegations he (Magu) should not be confirmed, then I should not be a sitting senator and Saraki should not be there as senate president” he said
