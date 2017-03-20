If I had not increased my team already then maybe - Don Jazzy on signing Debbie Rise

For a while now, there's been gist flying around that Don Jazzy wants to sign Big Brother Naija housemate, Debbie Rise to his Mavin records.
The gist got more buzz when Don Jazzy showed up for the live eviction show in South Africa last night and people who thought Debbie Rise will be evicted expected Don Jazzy to make the announcement there and then.
That didn't happen and now Don Jazzy has cleared the air on the issue saying,
'Oh and Debbie is dope but I don't know when I said I wanted to sign her tho. If I had not increased my team already then maybe'.
