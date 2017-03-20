"I'm thankful for my struggles because without it I wouldn't have known my strengths. I remember the 10 difficult stages at the Big Brother auditions that I passed through... at a point I wanted to give up but I said to myself "If I could survive a miserable marriage, what is a mere audition?" Now, here I am...I survived... I conquered. Thanks to everybody that keeps showing me love and to those that hates me I will say hahahahahhahahahahahaha..... Make i no forget my Oh oh ohhhhhhhoh jawe!!!! #GODCANBLESSANYBODY #NEVERGIVEUP #ITSJUSTGOD #SURVIVOR"
Monday, 20 March 2017
"If I could survive a miserable marriage, what was a mere BBNaija audition?" - Gifty
