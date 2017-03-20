 "If I could survive a miserable marriage, what was a mere BBNaija audition?" - Gifty | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 20 March 2017

"If I could survive a miserable marriage, what was a mere BBNaija audition?" - Gifty

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Gifty Powers, took to Instagram over the weekend to reveal the role her failed marriage played in motivating her during the difficult stages of the audition for the reality TV show. According to her:

"I'm thankful for my struggles because without it I wouldn't have known my strengths. I remember the 10 difficult stages at the Big Brother auditions that I passed through... at a point I wanted to give up but I said to myself "If I could survive a miserable marriage, what is a mere audition?" Now, here I am...I survived... I conquered. Thanks to everybody that keeps showing me love and to those that hates me I will say hahahahahhahahahahahaha..... Make i no forget my Oh oh ohhhhhhhoh jawe!!!! #GODCANBLESSANYBODY #NEVERGIVEUP #ITSJUSTGOD #SURVIVOR"
Posted by at 3/20/2017 06:15:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts