 ICPC raid 20 estates in Bauchi, seize 220 flats owned by aide of former state governor | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 14 March 2017

ICPC raid 20 estates in Bauchi, seize 220 flats owned by aide of former state governor

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission ICPC, has seized 220 flats located in 20 estates, reportedly belonging to Sanusi Mohammed, a former aide to former Bauchi state governor, Isa Yuguda. ICPC operatives carried out a raid on some of Mohammed's properties following a tipoff from a whistle blower.


Items discovered in some of the properties raided include 165 rounds of ammunition, a pump action rifle and other weapons. Mohammed was arrested by the agency but has been granted administrative bail. “About 10 days ago, we received a tip-off from a whistle-blower about the lifestyle of one Sanusi Mohammed, a former aide to former Bauchi Governor, Isa Yuguda.

We traced 220 flats in 20 estates to him. The houses range from two-bedroom to three-bedroom flats. Inside some of the properties, we discovered four sophisticated guns with 165 rounds of ammunition, five exotic cars and 15 new air conditioners.

We believe the air conditioners were donated to the Bauchi State Government by China”a source within the agency said.
Posted by at 3/14/2017 10:29:00 am

7 comments:

Anonymous said...

For GuaranteedFixed Match, Call/WhatsApp 08033632664
Congratulations to our VIP premium subscribers and all
our beneficiaries, it's another Great Super Day, Fixed
Match Platform fully ready with Accurate fixed matches to
convert BET into CASH💰, stop wishing others winning
and Achieve Success, Start making MONEY

14 March 2017 at 10:31
Davido's driver said...

Say what??

14 March 2017 at 10:32
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Nice one, Nigeria must kill corruption before corruption kills Nigeria.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

14 March 2017 at 10:37
liz swt 16 said...

220 flats belonging to one soul, sumwer a family of 6 in livs in one room. Ds life sef. Wotz d way forward naija?

14 March 2017 at 10:38
Aze James said...

Now I bliv bbuhari is back lool

14 March 2017 at 10:43
ngfineface said...

Haba. Aboki will always be Aboki. They don't know how to loot at all. That's too muchfor an aide na. Ihiah

14 March 2017 at 10:58
360hypes.com said...

Hmm

14 March 2017 at 10:59

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts