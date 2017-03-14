ICPC raid 20 estates in Bauchi, seize 220 flats owned by aide of former state governor

Items discovered in some of the properties raided include 165 rounds of ammunition, a pump action rifle and other weapons. Mohammed was arrested by the agency but has been granted administrative bail. “About 10 days ago, we received a tip-off from a whistle-blower about the lifestyle of one Sanusi Mohammed, a former aide to former Bauchi Governor, Isa Yuguda.
We traced 220 flats in 20 estates to him. The houses range from two-bedroom to three-bedroom flats. Inside some of the properties, we discovered four sophisticated guns with 165 rounds of ammunition, five exotic cars and 15 new air conditioners.
We believe the air conditioners were donated to the Bauchi State Government by China”a source within the agency said.
7 comments:
Say what??
Nice one, Nigeria must kill corruption before corruption kills Nigeria.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
220 flats belonging to one soul, sumwer a family of 6 in livs in one room. Ds life sef. Wotz d way forward naija?
Now I bliv bbuhari is back lool
Haba. Aboki will always be Aboki. They don't know how to loot at all. That's too muchfor an aide na. Ihiah
Hmm
