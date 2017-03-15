Ibrahim Magu reacts to his rejection by the senate, says he will fight corruption until his last day in office

EFCC acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu, says despite his rejection by the senate today, he will continue in his fight against corruption till his last day in office. Speaking with a coalition of civil society groups at the entrance to the National Assembly immediately after his rejection by the senators, Magu said.
"My priority is to fight corruption. My confirmation has not changed anything. We have always been on duty I will work until the last day whether confirmation or no confirmation. The greatest violation against human right is crime against the society and the humanity but everybody has a duty and responsibility to fight corruption and I also has a responsibility. I assure you that we will fight to finish. We will never be deterred because what we are doing is trying to investigate what has gone before and protect the future of our children and our future generation. So, if we don’t work today and fight against corruption, the future is not guaranteed, the future of our children is not guaranteed. So, we must wake up, where ever you find yourself, fight corruption. Anytime you discover that I am corrupt, expose me.”Reacting to allegations made against him by the DSS which largely led to his rejection by the senate, Magu said
"Those allegations can not stand the test of time because they can not be proven. You know, you can’t just raise mere allegations without giving the person opportunity to answer you. There is issue of fundamental human right and the right of fair hearing is there. Up till this time, DSS has not called me and I am even surprised that the same report is coming back and this time around it is signed by somebody. I doubt the genuineness of that report. But I think we need to identify those who have the interest of this country at heart.”
Sorry bro, corruption is really fighting back at you but just be strong and rid Nigeria of bad eggs, collect back all our stolen money.. "!
NIGERIA HAS TWO PROBLEMS, ONE IS SENATE AND THE OTHER IS CORRUPTION. AND THEY ARE SYNONYMOUS IN OUR COUNTRY.
