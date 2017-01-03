I wrote my song "Save the last dance" for my wife Funke Akindele- JJC Skillz

Singer JJC Skillz who got married to actress Funke Akindele last year, said he wrote his song, Save the Last Dance in 2015 for her. The song is centered on relationships. He disclosed this in a chat with MTV base recently.
"Save the last dance is a song I actually wrote for her a couple of years ago. People didn't really get it. Watch the video. Actually I was searching. I was giving out the whole story. I was in the music video, me and my actress wife and the life that is yet to come but people didn't get it" he said
No comments:
Post a Comment