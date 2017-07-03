 "I would sell more books in Nigeria if I say I 'm no longer a feminist" - Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 7 March 2017

"I would sell more books in Nigeria if I say I 'm no longer a feminist" - Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Acclaimed Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie sat down for a chat with UK Guardian Emma Brockes, in Baltimore suburbs, where she lives with her Nigerian-American husband.

The 39-year-old opened up about her letter-turned book, Dear Ijeawele, which she wrote in order to reclaim the word Feminism from its abusers and misusers, to lay down in plain English her beliefs about child-raising, to debunk the idea that "feminism is hot'.


The 'brave and 'honest' young man, who during a writing workshop in Lagos last year, told her he 'wasn't sure of his love for her anymore since she started this "feminism and gay things" and of course, her 'fierce and strong-willed 15 months old daughter, who to her annoyance, looks much more like her husband.
Read the interesting interview here: https://www.theguardian.com/books
Anonymous said...

Enter your comment...hmmmm

7 March 2017 at 13:33
Anonymous said...

You will sell more books if you say yours and Beyonce's feminism are the same. *

7 March 2017 at 13:58
chris77 said...

Babe stop making ur country look like one jungle. What setback have u ever suffered in nigeria being a feminist??? Come to think of it, it is ur feminism that even made u known. Who were u?

7 March 2017 at 14:21

