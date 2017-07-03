"I would sell more books in Nigeria if I say I 'm no longer a feminist" - Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

The 39-year-old opened up about her letter-turned book, Dear Ijeawele, which she wrote in order to reclaim the word Feminism from its abusers and misusers, to lay down in plain English her beliefs about child-raising, to debunk the idea that "feminism is hot'.
The 'brave and 'honest' young man, who during a writing workshop in Lagos last year, told her he 'wasn't sure of his love for her anymore since she started this "feminism and gay things" and of course, her 'fierce and strong-willed 15 months old daughter, who to her annoyance, looks much more like her husband.Read the interesting interview here: https://www.theguardian.com/books
3 comments:
Enter your comment...hmmmm
You will sell more books if you say yours and Beyonce's feminism are the same. *
Babe stop making ur country look like one jungle. What setback have u ever suffered in nigeria being a feminist??? Come to think of it, it is ur feminism that even made u known. Who were u?
