Friday, 17 March 2017

'I will not rest until I address all the issues that affect you' - Pres Buhari tells Nigerians

President Buhari has vowed not to rest until he addresses all issues affecting Nigerians. Speaking at a meeting with the Nigeria Governors Forum yesterday, Buhari said he has ordered the Minister of Finance and CBN Governor to speedily release the 2nd tranche of the London-Paris Club refunds to the State governors so they can pay salaries.
"I have directed the Finance Minister and CBN Governor to speedily release the 2nd tranche of the London-Paris Club refunds to the States.
My promise to Nigerians is that I will not rest until I address all the issues that affect you. One of these basic things is salaries. It is most important that workers are able to feed their families, and pay rent and school fees. Extremely important. As I've said before,pursuing the interest of the Nigerian people is the only way to show my gratitude for the love & support I've been shown"he said
