"I was once married and it's a dark part of my life" - Gifty finally reveals as she cries in new interview

After denying countlessly to the media that she was married, even after photos from her wedding was released by a family member, former Big Brother Naija 2017 housemate, Gifty Powers has revealed the truth. 'I was once married,' she claims. Speaking to HipTV, the actress said:
"The marriage you see was kind of real. Yes, I was once married and it's a dark part of my life that I don't want to ever go back. My advice to every young girl out there is that before you go into marriage, you have to be physically, mentally, emotionally and physiologically matured. Because I was naive."
