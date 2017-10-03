"I was not appointed Comptroller General of Customs to wear uniform" - Customs CG, Hameed Ali, replies Senate

"No! I was not appointed Comptroller General of Customs to wear uniform. Does Uniform work or the person behind the uniform?If we suspect that smuggled items are taken into your house, we have the right to cordone thjat house and go in to search. Am I doing my job or not? I think that should be what should worry the National Assembly" he said
Members of the senate unanimously agreed to order Ali to appear before the house to explain the controversial new policy of Customs Service asking car owners to report to their offices to verify if the import duties for their cars were fully paid for. According to Customs, defaulters would have their cars impounded. The senate is also angry with Customs officials over the recent trend of storming shops and storage houses to seize items believed to have been smuggled into the country.
Ali has never worn the Customs uniform since assuming office in 2015.
Watch the interview below...
Now that Hammed Ali of @CustomsNG has answered all the questions, should the @NGRSenate still invite him? pic.twitter.com/kxWNHiSyHI— TVC (@TVCconnect) March 10, 2017
