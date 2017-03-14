"I was 19. I didn't know what the whole marriage thing was all about. It felt entering into adulthood overnight. The marriage was just traditionally recognized. It wasn't legal although we did the traditional and white wedding.Watch the video below...
There was no court wedding. The bride price was returned. What I experienced..I don't wish for you to experience it because I passed through a lot and people out there judge me because they don't even know what I have been through."
I was 19 and didn't know what the whole marriage thing was all about. The bride price has been returned - Gifty (BBN)
here). The second part of the interview has just been revealed and Gifty states that the bride price paid by her ex husband has been returned. According to her:
