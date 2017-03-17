I think Trump’s kind of bad for comedy - Dave Chappelle
US Comedian Dave Chappelle isn’t quite in favor of anymore President Donald Trump inspired jokes. In a recent interview with Toronto’s CBC News, the legendary comedian revealed that jokes about Trump isn’t benefiting any comedian. He said:
“I think Trump’s kind of bad for comedy. Most comics in the states are starting to do the same jokes just because Trump is so on everybody’s mind, so it’ll be nice when we don’t have to talk about him as much.”
