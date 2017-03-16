I stand by Apostle Suleman, APC cabal behind his travail- Ekiti state governor Ayo Fayose says

Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, has declared his support for senior pastor of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman who is currently enmeshed in a sex scandal. In a statement released Wednesday, Fayose said the recent allegations of adultery leveled against Suleman is part of a high level conspiracy designed to silence Suleman for speaking out on national issues. He said:
"It is a high level conspiracy meant to destroy the integrity of the pastor and silence his critical and principled voice of truth and dissent in a nation fast becoming a one-party state. This was the same way they tried to drag the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christians Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye in the mud.
The whole world was aghast at how they insulted and ridiculed the highly-revered RCCG General Overseer. But for the outcry from all over the world, they almost bundled out Pastor Adeboye from his position as RCCG General Overseer and could have even arrested the General Overseer of Winners Chapel, David Oyedepo. I stand by Apostle Suleiman and other men of God being directly or indirectly persecuted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) cabal. Their evil plan is to destroy the Church so as to silence every perceivable strong voice of opposition. And their mode of operation is to take on every vocal, principled, and popular man of God one after the other.
Should it not interest Nigerians and the international community that up till today, none of those herdsmen that killed thousands of Nigerians in Benue, Enugu, Delta, Ogun, Plateau and Kaduna States have been arrested? Even those arrested in connection with the murder of Abuja-based female pastor, Eunice Elisha have been released.”the statement read
Fayose wondered why the adultery allegations against Suleman are just surfacing now after he spoke vehemently against the attacks on Christians in Southern Kaduna.
“This, no doubt, is a continuation of the desperate but despicable and condemnable attempts to destroy opposition and the voices of reason in this country so as to subjugate every decent Nigerian and turn the country into a banana republic. After politically subjugating many Nigerians, including a section of the judiciary that refused to do their bidding; they have now turned on men of God. This is condemnable. Those behind the travails of Apostle Suleiman are confirmed polygamists, serial adulterers, and others whose holier-than-thou attitude was sheer hypocrisy” he said
