"I smuggled drugs to save my sick child" Man nabbed at Lagos Airport with 66 wraps of heroin inside his body

Anukaenyi Bob-Manuel Ogochukwu was intercepted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport during inward screening of passengers on an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Nairobi, Kenya.
A statement by NDLEA spokeman, Mr. Mitchell Ofoyeju said the suspect was carrying 66 wraps of heroin, weighing 1.115kg. NDLEA Commander at the Lagos Airport, Ahmadu Garba said that the suspect, while under narcotic watch, excreted the wraps of heroin.
In his confessional statement, Ogochukwu, who is married to a Kenyan lady explained that he smuggled drugs to save his four-year old son who he said was on sick bed in Nairobi.
"I teach in a computer school at Onitsha, Anambra State," he said. "This is my very first time of having anything to do with drugs. I smuggled drugs to save my sick child. The doctor said that my child has a hole in the heart. I met many people for help, but nobody was willing to help me except a drug baron.The Anambra State native disclosed that said drug barons from Tanzania offered him $2,000 to smuggle the heroin from Kenya to Nigeria.
Col Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah, Chief Executive of the NDLEA said that there is no excuse for committing crime, saying that the suspect would be charged to court for further prosecution.
"Drug trafficking is a criminal offence and the suspect will be charged accordingly," Abdallah said. "The suspect's action only complicated his condition because he is here facing a criminal charge while the responsibility of taking care of his sick son now rest solely on the wife."
