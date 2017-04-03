 I resorted to robbery to save my sick son- Robbery suspect | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 4 March 2017

I resorted to robbery to save my sick son- Robbery suspect

A trained vehicle panel beater in Abia state, Uche Udoma who was arrested by the Umuahia Central Police, said he had been without work for a long time, hence resorted to robbery to raise money in order to save his son who was seriously sick.
He said:

“I’m a car panel beater and I have not done any job for some time now, even when my son became sick and was hospitalised and I needed some money to pay his bill.
“That was what led me into stealing. I broke into my neighbour’s house and stole her Plasma television, but I was caught in the act and the television set was collected back from me.”
He was arrested by operatives of the Anti-kidnapping Unit attached to the Umuahia Central Police Station after they received a distress call from Dr. Chioma Okoli, who owned the house that was being burgled by the suspect at Amakama Housing Estate in Umuahia.
Posted by at 3/04/2017 07:40:00 am

3 comments:

Olaaliu said...

Weldone😕😕😕,,Mumu

4 March 2017 at 08:33
Fortunatus Ifenna said...

Hmmmm.. Join the Money Team! Get superb soccer prediction tips for Saturday & Sunday 4th & 5th March 2017 @ www.fortunatusblog.com

4 March 2017 at 08:37
Anonymous said...

So bad.....

4 March 2017 at 08:48

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts