I resorted to robbery to save my sick son- Robbery suspect

He said:
“I’m a car panel beater and I have not done any job for some time now, even when my son became sick and was hospitalised and I needed some money to pay his bill.
“That was what led me into stealing. I broke into my neighbour’s house and stole her Plasma television, but I was caught in the act and the television set was collected back from me.”He was arrested by operatives of the Anti-kidnapping Unit attached to the Umuahia Central Police Station after they received a distress call from Dr. Chioma Okoli, who owned the house that was being burgled by the suspect at Amakama Housing Estate in Umuahia.
3 comments:
Weldone😕😕😕,,Mumu
Hmmmm.. Join the Money Team! Get superb soccer prediction tips for Saturday & Sunday 4th & 5th March 2017 @ www.fortunatusblog.com
So bad.....
Post a Comment