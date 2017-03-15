'I plan to travel by road to and from Abuja using different routes to see the current states of our roads'- Saraki says

The Senate President said this after he spent three hours on the Minna-Suleja road that could have taken just an hour. According to Saraki, he met with the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, yesterday and the road would soon be fixed. See more of his replies to his followers after the cut.
5 comments:
Be sincere. Abuja to Ilorin a out 4 to 5 hours by road. If you go to Kaduna to take a flight, in total, you might spend more time. This is the reason you are going by road.
All this politicians with their games,he has use this pattern now to work this road,hmmm.
Yeah, government of the north. Nigeria is not all about the northers.
