"The 25 million naira them dey give person, e go finish. Trust me if you give me that 25m today, after I pay the taxes, I go spend that money before next week.Watch the video below.
Asin I will assign the money to all the things that I need to take care of and sort out. Before next week, e don finish. But the relationships you build can end up giving you more than 25 million naira. Besides my life has never been based on money. Wetin be money? I have people hitting on me that have private jets. But do I answer them, No! But I am here with you people. We are all competing. I'm not trying to cheat anyone and in the process trying to disrespect anyone. When you come at me the wrong way, I actually get very irritated."
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Wednesday, 15 March 2017
"I have people hitting on me that have private jets, but do I answer them, No!" - Watch the unedited video of what BBNaija's Tboss actually said
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 3/15/2017 08:55:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
24 comments:
Voting for TBOSS like never before! I thought she actually made the initial post now I love her for this!
Alright
any way the statement goes it is very very belittling!.. she is proud story end!!!!!
Who cares Linda!
I knew there was more to this discussion Sha..... People just look for ways to make her look bad
On behalf of runs gals association of Nigeria(RAN)we re solidly behind you.
U no get work Linda...Madam TBoss voltron, the two if you will be alright when she geta out by weekend ..you can invite her to your mansion and make her french toast the way her ancestors like it.
I been know say this girl na better runs gal.it doesn't hide.her motive for going to big brother is to increase Her PRICE AND ACQUIRE More CUSTOMERS. Same thing actresses do.pls evict her
thank you so much for this Lindaway, i hope people will stop d all d negative comments against, i just love how, may her haters go hug transformer mbok!#TeemTboss
thank you so much for this Lindaway, i hope people will stop d all d negative comments against, i just love how, may her haters go hug transformer mbok!#TeemTboss
Am tired of hearing this girl bullshit.
Wow! Poor tboss the hate is just too much. People aare even bringing up the kemen situation to taunt her sister / family that is handling her instagram page. How can someone wake up one morning to edit a video in order to tarnish the image of aan innocent person? I really feel sad for tboss cos I've been in her situation before and it suck. The worst part is that the fans of other housemates have ganged up against her bullying her and her sister on instagram.
Its still the same thing.
Shes a proud buffalo.
She better get evicted. Hehehehehe
#istandwithTboss... anyone hating on Tboss is a fucking low life.. classy gal toh bad
Biased soul Linda, even at this 'original'statement she still make mouth. I don't why u support show off
I come here so many times to call out people who insult u Linda but now I now better. U are really different from what u preach
Why won't u support her Linda,when she leaves your kinda life.
Ignorance is truly a disease! Where are those hags that are quick to judge?? Stupid trolls!!
Wow Tboss,u don't come at people but people always come at you huh,dis girl wll provoke you at d end of the u wl b d one saying sorry,she is so picky nd dats not cool,i wonder why she wanna b famous,not that she is intelligent or talented or even beautiful,she just have a gud skin nd gud hair. My dear Tboss park well abeg.
After bbn,they will just release another Daniella okeke and Ruth kadiri into the street.tufiakwa.God but why?pls let's send out this runs gal.proffesional olosho
AND PEOPLE DEY JUDGE HER LIKE SAY NA DEM HOLY PASS... NIGERIANS NA WAH
What's that your name again? Pls can we hear a word? I am here with you people!! Wtf abi na your papa own the universe?
Foolish child, 25m no be 25naira, if this egocentric witch can say such about 25m then am sorry for you
What happens to investment? People even survive with 25k sef talk more of 25m, bragging bitch.
It makes no difference. Trying to blindside us? It is what it is. She is a butterfly that thinks herself a bird. Bad attitude. So y is she on d show. Madam low life. I blame all those dancing around her. She trives with such. I think she is miss perfect. Fame comes with a price
Post a Comment