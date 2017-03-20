"I have no information that supports those tweets" - FBI Director on Trump's claim that Obama wiretapped him

FBI Director James Comey's hearing is presently under way before the House Intelligence Committee at the Capitol Hill.
During the hearing, the FBI director was asked " was the president’s statement that Obama had his wires tapped in Trump tower a true statement?" by Rep. Schiff.
In his response, he said, 'with respect to the Presidents tweets, I have no information that supports these tweets. And we have looked carefully inside the FBI. The Department of Justice has asked me to share with you that the answer is the same for DOJ and all its components. The Department has no information that supports those tweets'.
So far, Trrump and the white house continue to insist that the Obama led administration wiretapped the Trump Towers during the 2016 US elections.
