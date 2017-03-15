I hate injustice - Uti defends TBoss in lengthy Instagram post

Ex - BBA star Uti Nwachukwu has come to defend TBoss after she was misinterpreted and quoted in an edited video saying if she wins the 25m prize money, it will be spent within a week.
After watching the unedited video, Uti in a lengthy post on Instagram, said it was pure 'wickedness' and whoever edited the video should confess and apologise. Read the post after cut..
THIS IS WHAT TBOSS REALLY SAID!!!
.
You see I've been very quiet about BBN @bigbrothernaija2017 cos I honestly have been very busy with Lil time to watch except the clips I SEE ONLINE. SO , NO, I DO NOT HAVE A FAVOURITE HOUSEMATE!
.
But u see this right here !! I hate injustice !!! I LOATH FALSE accusations!!! Yesterday an edited clip was all over the Internet making it seem like she said .... she will finish 25million naira in a day abi week and she has people with private jets hitting on her (leading the crowd to think she be runz babe wey nor need the money)
THIS IS WICKEDNESS AT ITS PEAK!!! U CAN'T DO THAT TO SOMEONE!!! HOW LOW!!!! BUT U KNOW WHAT. THIS LIFE EHN!...
.
I keep telling people that Big brother is real life in a box! IT shows you exactly what happens in the world we live in !
U see for someone like me, I always pray that let whatever my enemies plan to make me fall end up being what God uses to promote and elevate me !! IT HAS CONSISTENTLY WORKED FOR ME TILL NOW!!!
I'VE BEEN A VICTIM OF FALSE ACCUSATIONS, LIES AND FALSE TESTIMONIES BY BOTH FRIENEMIES AND ENEMIES .... AND ALL IT DID WAS MAKE MY BRAND BIGGER AND STRONGER!! .
Who ever DID THIS TO THIS GIRL...THERE IS NO WAY THAT PERSONS CANDIDATE WILL WIN THIS GAME UNLESS THEY CONFESS AND APOLOGISE!!! .
All you guys have succeeded in doing is making More people feel SORRY for her and they WILL VOTE ENDLESSLY FOR HER ! .
Again I don't have a favourite in the game BUT I MUST DO MY PART TO MAKE SURE THE TRUTH IS HEARD !!! I HOPE THE SAME BLOGS THAT POSTED THE EDITED CLIP WILL ALSO POST THIS ONE !!! SO TAG THEM!!!!
26 comments:
God will bless you sir Uti, your enemies will never see ur back!
Linda and uti are rooting for tbosd. She may not be all what peeps are saying but it doesnt change d fact that she looks down on the rest. Why didnt uti behaved like her while in the house.
Nice one uti, i wonder why so many people have such hatred for this lady.
Is this Uti sure he listened to the video clip and heard what Tboss said? I doubt it.
Hmmmmm
... Merited happiness
I agree with u bro...GOD has the final say
We (Nigerians) are so quick to Judge and analyze ppl we don't know!...and lack of understanding is truly a major prob in dis country...u can hate ha, hey, i understand bc not everybody is gonna luv ha, but judging ha? Dats absurd!!
TEAM TBOSS all d way. Nicely said Uti.
What is dis one saying?? Mtchewww. You better take ur eyes off that arrogant girl if you want that your secret to remain a secret. She is characterless and is only out to sell herself as a runs girl looking for rich customers. So next time Uti watch something b4 talking rubbish
Who ever DID THIS TO THIS GIRL...THERE IS NO WAY THAT PERSONS CANDIDATE WILL WIN THIS GAME UNLESS THEY CONFESS AND APOLOGISE!!! . AMEN!
Urinary tract infection go and have several seats... what's your own. Sycophant. Tboss is completely arrogant and full of herself. She shouldn't have made anything close to that statement, edited or unedited she actually made the statement. Tboring should pack her bags already cos she's definitely going come Sunday.
thank you Uti, most especially we women, we keep hating on our fellow woman, too bad.
So true @ Uti. Felt bad for her when I saw the full clip too. Haters will keep hating but only God will take the glory.
Uti go joor if u don't no what to say u better shut ur mouth, are u blind,or can't u hear what dat over pride girl tboring said.attention seeker.Mr good man go and marry.
Its a major problem with reality TV...The editing can change the whole story.
Gbam! So on point. Eziokwu bu Ndu!!! Enemies Everywhere u go...
Thought as much.... TeamTboss
Edit my foot.. Something wey i watch with my koro kor eye when she dey tell efe...efe jus laughed... Oga if u want to gbansh her after d show u dont need to show ursef... Fo it in secrecy... Mr Truth sayer
Linda get time sef to forward ur mumu message.. U sabi fight for woman.. But u nor stand with 2face...oga u're in d past.. No relevance for u no more bye bye
Linda Ikeji, will u pls post the unedited clip?
Uti, is it that you can never make sense without using caps lock ni? Abi whats all this shouting for?
Uti u beter shout Up u dis Almighty GAy... Jst close ur dirty mouth u Gay.
