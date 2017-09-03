 "I had to become a hustler" Footballer John Ogu recollects how he used to walk home from | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 9 March 2017

"I had to become a hustler" Footballer John Ogu recollects how he used to walk home from

Nigerian footballer, John Ogu currently plays for Israeli club Hapoel Beer Sheva, has a beautiful wife and is a father to an adorable daughter. What many do not know is that he used to walk home from school, a reminder that some players' backgrounds aren't always quite as fancy as it might appear.
The 28-year-old central midfielder took to Instagram to reveal how the experience motivated him to work hard.

"I look at myself in the mirror everyday and I thought about how after school,I'd wait for someone to pick me up and no one would,so I'd be like ,I guess I'll walk home'.I had to be a hustler,because nobody did nothing for me.I just think a hustler's ambition is that I never stop.I start off hustling and said I'll never stop Hustling.An ambitious hustler is the one who hustle the hustlers .HUSTLE!!!!"

Posted by at 3/09/2017 05:11:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts