'I grew up in rat-infested apartments' Viola Davis opens up after Oscar win

The award-winning, record-breaking actress who won an Oscar this Sunday opened up about what growing up was like for her, how tough life had been and what winning the Oscar meant for her.
In the video, she was asked what was going through her head; what she was feeling at the moment and she gave a tear-inducing reply, saying;
"This is the first time in my life that I've stepped back and I'm gonna try not to cry now all of a sudden... I can't believe my life. You know, I mean my sister is here somewhere and I grew up in poverty," at this point, she started crying. She continued, "you know, I grew up in apartments that were condemned and rat infested and I just always sort of wanted to be somebody and I just wanted to be good at something. So this is sort of like the miracle of God."See the video below.
No comments:
Post a Comment