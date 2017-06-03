"TBT to my first time feeding Ever in public. It was almost 80 degrees out, she was hungry & trying to cover her and feed her did NOT feel natural for either of us," the young mother wrote.
"She wouldn't settle & nurse and I knew it was cuz of the cover. So I said screw it. I ripped the blanket off and she immediately settled & ate. Granted no one was in the little park, but looking back I'm so glad Ron snapped the pic for my memories. When I didn't give two sh^%# about what anyone thought & did what was natural for me and my baby. It was quite liberating actually. 😌❤ #feedingwithlove #ItsJustABoob #BathingSuitsShowMore #HellSoDoesYourTankTop #JustSaying #FreeTheBoobs #normalizebreastfeeding 😉✨🌿😘👩👧 #MamaAndEverSoleil
Monday, 6 March 2017
"I didn't give a sh**t what anyone thought" " Beautiful young mum breastfeeds her baby in public
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 3/06/2017 02:45:00 pm
2 comments:
The baby's welfare is more important.
Nothing bad in what she did!
