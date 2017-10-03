I can't recall ever being so sick- President Buhari says

"I am feeling much better now. There may however be need to have further follow-ups within some weeks.According to BBC, he spoke about blood transfusions and the drugs he was taking.
I have received the best of treatment I can receive. I couldn’t recall ever being so sick since I was a real young man including the military goings ups and downs"he said
Speaking to Osinbajo, he said
"Youth and intelligence is clearly behind him, age and purely military experience is purely behind me. I deliberately came back towards the weekend so that the vice-president will continue and I will continue to rest."
