 Hypocrite? Tyrese Gibson berates women who wear fake lashes, lips, weaves, etc but check out his wife... | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 20 March 2017

Hypocrite? Tyrese Gibson berates women who wear fake lashes, lips, weaves, etc but check out his wife...

Tyrese likes to talk down on women who enhance their beauty, calling them fake and that no man will take them seriously. Well, people clapped back at him, saying his new wife has on fake lashes and wig extention. They also said he lied when he called her 'my black queen' when she has no black blood. Her dad is white while her mum is Latino.

The actor and singer took to IG over the weekend to address people who called him out, in a rant...



 His first write up about women who enhance their beauty...
His clap back after fans blasted him...

Posted by at 3/20/2017 11:47:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts