Hushpuppi's lavish spending: Twitter user claims the Malaysian based Nigerian did not sell his kidney for wealth

A twitter user weighs in on the allegations that flamboyant Nigerian man, Hushpuppi sold his kidney for money in Malaysia. She seems to suggest that his unknown source of wealth (which is being debated on social media after he spent over 11 million naira in nightclub, Quilox) is from something else. More tweets after the cut.
Senseless
Osi and others are just senseless...Educate yourself, no one has more than 2 kidneys. Or, does he have more than 2 kidneys? 2 kidneys can't bring such guaps sef...
What does he do for a living plsssssss. Any body can spend that much in the club if they have. What is the source of his income exactly. If you don't have a real hustle then shut up
Who wan buy NEGRO OR NIGERIAN kidney for malay??? And how much you wan sell am .. Nigerians in Nigeria with Kidney stories sha .. Kidney sells @ 9,500 ... Maybe Hushpupi get 50 Kidneys sha .. Mad people ...
Any Nigerian guy who's based in Malaysia is a FRAUDSTER!!!!
THEIR CUP OF TEA...
well I don't care how he make it but he can lavish the money on the less privilege E.G some people are been kicked out of their home , some out of school so please if you know him let him contact me quick to save an homeless family
Thank you
comment for contact
People be drinking panadol for someone's headache
Lib addict#just passing#
