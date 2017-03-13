 Hushpuppi's lavish spending: Twitter user claims the Malaysian based Nigerian did not sell his kidney for wealth | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 13 March 2017

Hushpuppi's lavish spending: Twitter user claims the Malaysian based Nigerian did not sell his kidney for wealth

A twitter user weighs in on the allegations that flamboyant Nigerian man, Hushpuppi sold his kidney for money in Malaysia. She seems to suggest that his unknown source of wealth (which is being debated on social media after he spent over 11 million naira in nightclub, Quilox) is from something else. More tweets after the cut.

8 comments:

sly john said...

Senseless

13 March 2017 at 15:15
Ife Ojora said...

Osi and others are just senseless...Educate yourself, no one has more than 2 kidneys. Or, does he have more than 2 kidneys? 2 kidneys can't bring such guaps sef...

13 March 2017 at 15:16
Anonymous said...

What does he do for a living plsssssss. Any body can spend that much in the club if they have. What is the source of his income exactly. If you don't have a real hustle then shut up

13 March 2017 at 15:16
Betty Sales said...

Who wan buy NEGRO OR NIGERIAN kidney for malay??? And how much you wan sell am .. Nigerians in Nigeria with Kidney stories sha .. Kidney sells @ 9,500 ... Maybe Hushpupi get 50 Kidneys sha .. Mad people ...

13 March 2017 at 15:20
Anonymous said...

Any Nigerian guy who's based in Malaysia is a FRAUDSTER!!!!

13 March 2017 at 15:24
OSINANL said...

THEIR CUP OF TEA...

13 March 2017 at 15:30
Anonymous said...

well I don't care how he make it but he can lavish the money on the less privilege E.G some people are been kicked out of their home , some out of school so please if you know him let him contact me quick to save an homeless family

Thank you

comment for contact

13 March 2017 at 15:34
Iphie Abraham said...

People be drinking panadol for someone's headache








Lib addict#just passing#

13 March 2017 at 15:55

