 Hushpuppi's lavish spending: OAP, Osi and others claim he sold his kidney for money | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 13 March 2017

Hushpuppi's lavish spending: OAP, Osi and others claim he sold his kidney for money

 
After Hushpuppi bragged and revealed with proof on social media that he spent N11million at a night club in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigerian twitter users have been speculating on his source of wealth. Some allege that he sold his kidney for money in Malaysia. See more tweets after the cut...


Posted by at 3/13/2017 02:59:00 pm

6 comments:

Davido's driver said...

Yahoo + jazz

13 March 2017 at 15:01
Ife Ojora said...

Osi and others are just senseless...Educate yourself, no one has more than 2 kidneys. Or, does he have more than 2 kidneys? 2 kidneys
can't bring such guaps sef....

13 March 2017 at 15:16
Anonymous said...

Malaysian govt needs to investigste this guy for drugs or yahoo, yahoo

13 March 2017 at 15:18
Anonymous said...

He spent 11m and he still drank out of it....If he has sold his kidney then he will not be doing that.....so stop speculating and pray for God to bless you so you can make good use of such money if its comes your way..

13 March 2017 at 15:18
OSINANL said...

WHATEVER!

13 March 2017 at 15:31
Iphie Abraham said...

Hmmmmmmmm,






He can't be that foolish na,its some sort of ritual joor








Lib addict#just passing#

13 March 2017 at 16:00

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts