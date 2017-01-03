"Hurray 1-Day only sales discount fair @ Neco Electrical & Lighting this Saturday!!

We will like to invite you all to the official opening of our newest store in Ikota Shopping Complex, Vgc, Lekki. We will also be doing a "Sales Fair" on the same day, which means that all our products such as - Rechargeable & electrical fans, LED lights, solar panels & lights, Inverter batteries, Decorative & Chandler lights, Switches, Cables, Pipes etc, will be sold at discounted prices for that day only.
Date: Saturday, 4 March, 2017
Direction: Rd 2, Shop E12 Ikota Shopping Complex, beside Vgc, Lekki, Lagos (Enter through the second entrance & take your first left)
Time: 12pm - 4pm
Contact us on: +234 8098168920
Email: orderneco@gmail.com
Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/Neco.Electrical/?locale2=en_GB
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/neco.electrical/
See you there!!"
Best Regards,
Uju Nneji,
Co-Founder Neco Electrical.
