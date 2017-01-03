 "Hurray 1-Day only sales discount fair @ Neco Electrical & Lighting this Saturday!! | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Wednesday, 1 March 2017

"Hurray 1-Day only sales discount fair @ Neco Electrical & Lighting this Saturday!!

Neco Electrical is an independently owned electrical wholesaler with branches in Aba, Alaba, Idumota and more recently Vgc, Lagos. With over 35 years of experience in the electrical industry, we have continued to deliver effectively and efficiently to our clients and we intend on thriving even further across Africa.
We will like to invite you all to the official opening of our newest store in Ikota Shopping Complex, Vgc, Lekki. We will also be doing a "Sales Fair" on the same day, which means that all our products such as - Rechargeable & electrical fans, LED lights, solar panels & lights, Inverter batteries, Decorative & Chandler lights, Switches, Cables, Pipes etc, will be sold at discounted prices for that day only.

Date: Saturday, 4 March, 2017

Direction: Rd 2, Shop E12 Ikota Shopping Complex, beside Vgc, Lekki, Lagos (Enter through the second entrance & take your first left)

Time: 12pm - 4pm

Contact us on: +234 8098168920
Email: orderneco@gmail.com
Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/Neco.Electrical/?locale2=en_GB
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/neco.electrical/

See you there!!"

Best Regards,
Uju Nneji,
Co-Founder Neco Electrical.
Posted by at 3/01/2017 02:50:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts