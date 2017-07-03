Hunger/Diarrhoea: Somalia announces the death of 110 people in two days

Somalia's Prime Minister has announced the deaths of at least 110 people due to hunger and diarrhea in the country. The announcement by Hassan Ali Khaire followed the Somali government's warning last week over drought in the Bay region of the country.
'It is a difficult situation for the pastoralists and their livestock. Some people have been hit by [hunger] and diarrhoea at the same time. In the last 48 hours 110 people died due to [hunger] and diarrhoea in Bay region,' Khaire's office said in a statement.
'The Somali government will do its best, and we urge all Somalis wherever they are to help and save the dying Somalis, 'said the statement, released after a meeting of a famine response committee.
Several reports, also have it that the drought has led to a spread of acute watery diarrhoea, cholera and measles and nearly 5.5 million people are at risk of contracting waterborne diseases.
While thousands have streamed into the capital, Mogadishu, in search of food aid.
