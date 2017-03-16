HR experts share their best career tips in the FCMB #FlexxCareerSeries

Targeted at young Nigerians, the #FlexxCareerSeries builds on the success of the #FCMBFlexxtern which held in 2016 and is designed to provide young people simple, useful and practicable tips on how to land their dream jobs. In the series, young Flexxers get a chance to listen to top-notch HR professionals from leading Nigerian firms such as Iroko Partners, Smooth 98.1FM, House of Tara International, FCMB amongst others, provide guidance on how to prepare throughout the job application process – How to Write A Standout CV; How to Write A Compelling Cover Letter; How To Prepare / What To Wear For An Interview.
So, are you new to the Nigerian Labour Market, just finished with school or NYSC? Do you need a guide to help you navigate the murky waters of unemployment and get your dream job? Then, you need to watch the FCMB #FlexxCareerSeries which will help prepare you for the labour market and get you started on your career path.
Ready to land your dream job? Visit this link to watch all episodes: http://on.fcmb.com/FlexxCareerSeries-12
FCMB’s Flexx proposition is targeted at young people who are actively seeking platforms which allow them to express their uniqueness, while building skills for financial success. A youth-centric banking product, Flexx is designed to meet the overall financial needs of young people within the age range of 18 and 25 years, where and how they want those needs met. This is summarized in the description of Flexx as “An app. A card. An account”, which gives account holders the freedom to bank on the go using the Flexx Mobile App, as well as access relevant lifestyle and skills-building content.
In addition, with their Flexx card, they can conveniently withdraw cash, make payments online and on Point-of-Sale machines and access exclusive discounts and freebies from Flexx partners. This interesting departure from the common market offering gives the account holder full access to “Flexx” (a popular expression which means to “show off”) and the opportunity to express a lifestyle that will be the envy of their peers who do not have Flexx accounts.
No comments:
Post a Comment