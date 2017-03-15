How to shop from U.S stores to Nigeria

To shop from U.S stores, you can search for your item of choice on GoodsExpress or If you already have a product in mind from a U.S store, you are covered as you can copy the ‘’product url or
product link ’’ from your U.S store of choice and add the product directly to GoodsExpress by using the ‘’Add product feature’’ which is a plus sign on the top right corner of the GoodsExpress website.
To enjoy FREE shipping, you need to SIGN UPto get 90 Days of FREE Shipping from Top U.S and China Stores to Nigeria.
Visit GoodsExpress to SIGN UP NOWand Claim FREE Shipping.
product link ’’ from your U.S store of choice and add the product directly to GoodsExpress by using the ‘’Add product feature’’ which is a plus sign on the top right corner of the GoodsExpress website.
The product is automatically added to your cart on GoodsExpress, next thing to do is to proceed to checkout and make payment in Naira via bank transfer or debit card.
The return policy is simple as GoodsExpress offers free returns for wrong items or items that do not meet your specification when you placed your order. There is no need to worry about customs and taxes as GoodsExpress handles all that for free.
To enjoy FREE shipping, you need to SIGN UPto get 90 Days of FREE Shipping from Top U.S and China Stores to Nigeria.
Visit GoodsExpress to SIGN UP NOWand Claim FREE Shipping.
OfferEnds March 31st 2017
2 comments:
For window blinds wallpapers and curtains please call 08160856785.
Good express ship very low quality goods. Aba made is much better.
Post a Comment