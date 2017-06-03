How to fund your next project. Guaranteed!

Have you ever had a wonderful idea, but no one seems to believe in it as much as to commit their funds to financing your idea? Not until the advent of crowd-funding, so many ideas/projects has only lived in the minds of the conceiver.
Let us introduce you Peer Funding.
It is often said that: “if anything fake exists, it is because there’s a real”
PeerFunding.org was built based on crowd funding principle. Crowd funding is actually legal in most countries albeit subject to regulation.
So, on peerfunding, members create projects which are displayed and funded by willing members. It is a transparent person to person donation platform.
What do you benefit by donation to other members’ projects?
30% in 2-10 days. You are able to create your own projects upto 130% on your initial donation.
Currently there is a registration bonus of $10 for new members.
Referral bonus is a one-time payment of $15.
What are the strong points for Peerfunding.org?
1. There are no guiders. Guiders deplete crowdfunding platforms of huge cash. They get paid a lot of money which adversely affect the balance of any system. Better support is gotten from vibrant community of peerfunders who teach and assist one another.
2. One time referral bonus. So you are paid a one-time fee of $15 for each referral. This is fair enough unlike systems where you have a chain of referrals and several people in the chain benefiting from a single persons sign up. This is good for sustainability.
3. Fine balance between market forces and Regulation. People are allowed to pick who they want to donate to however the developers regulate the flow by releasing a sequential list of people who are due for payment every hour from 7am to 12am, Monday to Saturday.
4. No story of people not knowing when they are matched. You select who to pay to, when you are ready. And you can get in touch with whoever you are dealing with.
5. People are eager to pay because your investment doesn't count until you have made payment.
6. It is a global platform allowing dealings using Bitcoin the world leading cryptocurrency. However if you prefer your local currency, you can also enjoy Peerfunding.
7. Intellirand algorithm to prevent backlogging.
It is suitable for those not willing to take high risk as ROD of 30% is very sustainable and maximum project size is $500. Make your steady income in a transparent platform without the constant fear of losing your money.
