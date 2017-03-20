How Infinix customers toured Dubai to capture the tourist experience with Infinix Zero 4 #InfinixDubaitrip

In January, Infinix announced the four customers selected from the Zero 4 Dubai trip raffle as‘AqolebClephas, Eluoyibo Hope Prosper, ChukwumaEbis, Asiwaju&OlamelekanRidwan’. All four Infinix Zero 4 customers embarked on a short stay all expense paid shopping trip to Dubai in March courtesy of Infinix Nigeria.
The Infinix customers got the opportunity to tour Dubai visiting some of the popular tourist sites like Burj Khalifa tower, Gold Souq, Palm Jumeriah, Spice Souq and the all in one adventure world ‘Global Village’ in Dubai and capturing the best scenery with their Infinix Zero 4.
Watch the Video coverage from Infinix Dubai Trip as customers tour Dubai during the all expense paid trip.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gFXBxPurXmM
See pictures from the Infinix Dubai trip captured with Infinix Zero 4.
Follow on Twitter, Facebook&Instagram to participate in upcoming activities for fans and customers to win free gifts.
No comments:
Post a Comment