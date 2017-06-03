How daft is this? Joro Olumofin shares list if tests men should run on women before marriage to determine if they are wife material

He shared twenty tests and told men that it was advisable to try them all before considering marriage. According to him, if the woman doesn't pass at least 15 of the tests, he should not marry her.
Some makes sense while some are extremely daft, like this two "Wake her up 3a.m. in the morning to make you Eba and soup". and "Tell her to courtesy by kneeling while serving you food." Is he serious? Unbelievable. Read the rest after the cut...
"Tell her to go natural, No makeup, weavons or attachments.
"Tell her to courtesy by kneeling while serving you food.
"Tell her to add your mom, dad and all siblings in social media and bbm.
"Tell her she can't watch Zeeworld or Telemundo anymore.
"Tell her your mother will be cooking for you."
6 comments:
Lindy,pls,don't be scared....you won't go through any of that.
I wonder what side of the bed he woke up from....Hmm
💯DAFT. He should eat shit. No wonder Tolu (Toolz) refused to invite him 4 her wedding and warned him to stay clear
lol funny list ...none of this slay Queens would even pass 10 of what he wrote their
Slavery, slavery, slavery
Freeborn comman comment
Dumb & childish. Have you Forgotten Evil came to the world through woe-man (sorry I meant woman)...She go pretend just to pass your goaty test like Eve in the garden. Once you've accepted her like Adam, she'll plot your downfall.( unless she's ordained by God to be your wife,Evil & stress will find its way into your life)..Most of them are just a bag of trouble from Hell. Only few are reasonable. So forget the test bcos they can be excessively Pretentious
