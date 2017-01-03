 How can I celebrate? Actor Kanayo O. Kanayo reflects on the state of the nation as he turns a year older today | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 1 March 2017

How can I celebrate? Actor Kanayo O. Kanayo reflects on the state of the nation as he turns a year older today

Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo is a year older and according to him, he cannot celebrate because of the current state of the Nation. On his IG page this morning, he wrote
"My dear friends, Proximate and distant. Today's March 1st. It's my birthday. It's a day of sober reflections. I have a lot to thank God for but a lot to reminisce over. How can I celebrate? We live in very challenging times and at cross roads. The citizenry is divided along ethnic and religious lines. There's so much waste of lives, innocent blood crying all over the land. How then can we have peace? Families are in pain of either want or insecurity. How can I celebrate? My heart goes out to those caught in the web of displacement in their own land, widows, orphans( especially those orphaned by unnecessary killings) and internally displaced persons, who cannot even explain the cause of their displacement. I ask, How can I celebrate? Human life just became a number. Sanctity of life is subsidized. We shall overcome and pray NEVER to walk through this PATH again.#OverAndOut".
