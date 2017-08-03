Housewife allegedly kills her husband because of Baba Ijebu

Onyinyechi Akunne, 29, allegedly stabbed her husband, Abuchi Akunne, 35, to death with a kitchen knife at their home at 85, Idimu Road, Ejigbo, Lagos, because of his love for gambling - Baba Ijebu specifically.
According to Vanguard, Onyinyechi is facing a murder charge and was brought before an Ikeja High Court yesterday. She, however, denied the charge. The State Prosecutor, Mrs C. K. Tuiyi-Carena, told the court that Onyinyechi committed the offence on March 28th, 2015.She said;
“On the day of the alleged murder, Onyinyechi was preparing a meal while Abuchi was sitting on a chair in their home looking at his Baba Ijebu lottery tickets. Angered by her husband’s action, Onyinyechi scolded him for his love for gambling and a fight ensued between them. She took the kitchen knife she was using to cut vegetables and stabbed her husband in the chest, inflicting a deep cut, which led to excessive blood loss and his eventual death. The victim died before he could be taken to hospital by Onyinyechi and concerned neighbours.”
Onyinyechi was pregnant at the time the crime was committed and she's since given birth while at the Kirikiri Female Prisons. She was in court with the baby yesterday.
Onyinyechi's lawyer, Mr. Q.U. Ogudu, told the court that the accused has opted for a plea bargain and the prosecutor confirmed that the parties were working towards the plea bargain.
The case was adjourned to April 6.
