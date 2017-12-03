Horrifying new details allege that Nicki Minaj's brother threatened his 12yr old victim with anal sex

Nicki Minaj's brother Jelani Maraj is facing life in prison for sexually abusing a 12 year old girl. Horrifying new details accuse Jelani of using threats of “anal rape” against his young victim. Read the report below...
The young girl who accused Nicki Minaj’s older brother of
repeatedly raping her said the man hit and threatened to sodomize her
when she wouldn’t comply with his demands, prosecutors said Thursday.
The 12-year-old told prosecutors that when she didn’t go along with
what Jelani Maraj wanted, he would resort to rape threats and physical
violence, Nassau Assistant District Attorney Emma Slane said.
“He would make several threats to her,” Slane said in court Thursday.
“If she resisted in any way, he would threaten to engage in anal
intercourse with her, which she said would hurt her.”
Slane made the bombshell accusations against Maraj during a hearing
in the sex crimes division of Nassau County Supreme Court and said she
planned to use the girl’s contentions in Maraj’s upcoming trial.
Slane said she’d introduce evidence at trial that Maraj also used to
hit the alleged victim to the point that she would start crying, and
when the girl’s younger sibling walked in on Maraj allegedly abusing the
girl, he warned the youngster not to tell anyone before slapping the
kid in the face.
