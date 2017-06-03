Horrific car crash kills 7 people in South Africa

A horrific car accident has caused the death of seven people in Limpopo, South Africa. The accident occurred in Uisterburg on the R101 outside Polokwane, after a small car collided head on with an oncoming taxi carrying passengers. Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe says both drivers are amongst those who died on the spot.
“Seven people were killed during a fatal accident along R101 road outside Polokwane when two motor vehicles, that is a sedan and a taxi, collided head-on. Six died on the spot the seventh died on the way to the hospital.
Other passengers are still recuperating in hospital. We don’t know the cause of this accident at this stage but we are still investigating” he said.
