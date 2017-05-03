Hire Domestic Perfect for your domestic perfect cleaning services..

Domestic perfect is a facility management company that provides professional cleaning services. We offer the following services:
Residential cleaning, Office cleaning, Renovation/Post construction cleaning, Housekeeping/guest house management, Event cleaning services, Fumigation services...
Why choose domestic perfect cleaning services:
We use eco friendly products, your health is very important to us.
Service reliability...We pay attention to details.
We follow healthy nd safety procedures.
We love you a stress free life.
Flexible service tailored to meet ur needs.
Value for your money.
Well trained, trustworthy, friendly and helpful staff.
One off, daily, weekly, monthly? We got you!
For more details, please visit our website
www.domesticperfect.com or email us at: admin@domesticperfect.com
or call us on: +234 909 479 2769, 0906 198 6602.
Instagram: @domestic_perfect, facebook:Domestic perfect.
HATE CLEANING? WE LOVE IT!!!!
We will be more than excited to work with you.
We are dependable, professional and completely trustworthy. We stand behind our performance and guarantee your satisfaction!
No comments:
Post a Comment